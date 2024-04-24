Assistant-Secretary-General UNDP calls on the Foreign Minister

ISLAMABAD, APR 24: /DNA/ – Assistant Secretary General (ASG), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Ms. Kanni Wignaraja, called on Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, today.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the important work carried out by the UNDP since the catastrophic floods in Pakistan in 2022, on the Sustainable Development Agenda and climate action.

The Foreign Minister said expressed Pakistan‘s desire to enhance cooperation with the UNDP in strengthening climate resilience and adaptation and pursuing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and socio-economic development. He emphasized that the UN system could play a critical role in supporting developing countries in terms of the achievement of SDGs as well as climate agenda, by galvanizing international solidarity and cooperation.

The Foreign Minister added that assistance to countries most vulnerable to climate change will enable them to rebuild from natural disasters and to adapt to the ever more frequent and more ferocious climate impacts.

Assistant Secretary General Wignaraja thanked the Government of Pakistan for its continued cooperation and support to the UNDP in implementation of various projects in Pakistan. She also appreciated Pakistan’s active diplomatic engagement at the United Nations.