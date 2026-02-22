Assembly resolution unlawful: MQM

DNA

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday termed a resolution passed by the Sindh Assembly against the creation of Karachi province “unconstitutional”, saying that Article 239 of the 1973 Constitution allows the creation of new provinces.

The remarks came a day after the provincial assembly adopted the resolution rejecting any move to carve out Karachi as a separate province, declaring the metropolis an “integral part” of Sindh.

Addressing a joint press conference, MQM-P Chairman Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui — flanked by Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal and Senator Faisal Subzwari and others — said: “Yesterday, a resolution against the Constitution of Pakistan was passed by the Sindh Assembly.”

MQM-P leader and Federal Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said Article 48(6) of the Constitution even allows for a referendum.

Slamming the provincial government, the MQM-P leader said, “PPP has passed this resolution under the shadow of some fear”.

Without naming Sindh, he said: “A province acts as if it is above the Constitution of Pakistan.” Referring to the alleged rigging in the 2024 general elections, he said that PPP, with an “artificial majority”, has taken control of Sindh.

The MQM-P leader said that the ruling PPP was not even ready to give powers to its own mayor in Karachi. “We have entered a crucial juncture, and we have to decide,” he warned.

Siddiqui further said that dialogue is the only solution to any issue and emphasised that his party seeks to live in peace.

“Sindh is the most multilingual province in Pakistan, and injustice has been happening in urban areas for the last 20 years,” he added.