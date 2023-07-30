Assemblies to be dissolved on August 9: Khursheed Shah

KARACHI, JULY 30 (DNA) — Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah said on Sunday that assemblies will be dissolved on August 9. In addition to the dissolution of the National Assembly, both the Sindh and Balochistan assemblies will be dissolved on the same date, August 9, said PPP leader.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, the PPP leader asserted that general elections will be held in the country three months after the dissolution of the National Assembly. Regarding the formation of a caretaker government, Khursheed Shah revealed that five names have been shortlisted for the position of caretaker prime minister, including political figures.

Earlier, it emerged that Ishaq Dar is likely to become caretaker Prime Minister (PM) as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) becomes active to convince coalition parties in this regard. Ishaq Dar is the current finance minister and is considered to be a close ally of the former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

However, the ruling coalition parties, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) had rejected to receive any suggestions from PML-N regarding Ishaq Dar for caretaker prime minister’s (PM) slot. — DNA