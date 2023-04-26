Asim Raza appointed as Deputy District Coordinator for Door to Door Campaign
By DNA
ATTOCK,26 April: Asim Raza has been appointed as District deputy Coordinator for Door to Door Campaign of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf. A notification issued by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf Central Secretariat office. PTI General Secretary North Punjab Raja Yasir Sarfaraz and Additional Secretary General and President North Punjab Amer Mehmood Kinai has been pleased to appoint Mr. Asim Raza Malik as deputy Coordinator for Door to Door Campaign on honorary basis with immediate effect.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf Central Secretariat office also asked all
the offices to extend full cooperation to the newly appointed
coordinator. Asim Raza Malik is a Personal Assistant to the Zulfi
Bukhari leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf.
On being appointed as the Deputy Coordinator, Asim Raza Malik said
that I am especially grateful to Chairman Imran Khan, Syed Zulfi
Bukhari, Saifullah Khan Niazi, Aamir Mahmood Kayani, Raja Yasir
Humayun and other leaders for the way they expressed their trust in me
and gave me the Attock district. I have been given an important
responsibility, Inshallah, I will try my best to perform it well.
Related News
Pakistan appoints 11 press counsels, three press attachés in various countries
ISLAMABAD, APR 26 (DNA): In a recent development, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has approved importantRead More
Speaker to write letter to CJP Bandial as MPs affirm parliament’s supremacy
ISLAMABAD, APR 26: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said Wednesday that he would writeRead More
Comments are Closed