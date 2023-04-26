Asim Raza appointed as Deputy District Coordinator for Door to Door Campaign

By DNA

ATTOCK,26 April: Asim Raza has been appointed as District deputy Coordinator for Door to Door Campaign of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf. A notification issued by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf Central Secretariat office. PTI General Secretary North Punjab Raja Yasir Sarfaraz and Additional Secretary General and President North Punjab Amer Mehmood Kinai has been pleased to appoint Mr. Asim Raza Malik as deputy Coordinator for Door to Door Campaign on honorary basis with immediate effect.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf Central Secretariat office also asked all

the offices to extend full cooperation to the newly appointed

coordinator. Asim Raza Malik is a Personal Assistant to the Zulfi

Bukhari leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf.

On being appointed as the Deputy Coordinator, Asim Raza Malik said

that I am especially grateful to Chairman Imran Khan, Syed Zulfi

Bukhari, Saifullah Khan Niazi, Aamir Mahmood Kayani, Raja Yasir

Humayun and other leaders for the way they expressed their trust in me

and gave me the Attock district. I have been given an important

responsibility, Inshallah, I will try my best to perform it well.