Asim Iftikhar new envoy to France

Syrus Qazi likely to be new Foreign Secretary

Ansar Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Syrus Qazi, Pakistan’s current ambassador to Turkey has been tipped as Pakistan’s new Foreign Secretary, while the MOFA Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed has been tipped as Pakistan’s new ambassador to France.

According to details, the government is considering to appoint a senior diplomat and Pakistan’s ambassador in Turkey Syrus Qazi as the new boss of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the incumbent Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood will retire in September.

In another important development the government has finally decided to appoint an ambassador to France. This position fell vacant when Moen Ul Haq was posted from Paris to Beijing. Moin was also in the run for the post of foreign secretary however he was not considered maybe because he is retiring from service in March next year.