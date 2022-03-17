Asif Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto chair Core Committee meeting
Islamabad, MAR 17 /DNA/ – President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired an important meeting of the core committee of the Pakistan Peoples Party. Consultations on important decisions related to national politics, including no-confidence motion, were held in the meeting.
The meeting was attended by Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Nayyer Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar, Raza Rabbani, Naveed Qamar, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Khursheed Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Shazia Marri, Rukhsana Bangash, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Chaudhry Manzoor and others. All PPP provincial presidents attended the Core committee meeting via video link.
