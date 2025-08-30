Asif Khan’s fifty goes in vain as Pakistan dominate UAE in tri-series

SHARJAH, AUG 30: Pakistan set a massive 208-run target against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) courtesy of Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz’s half-centuries in the second match of the T20I tri-series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Batting first, Pakistan suffered an early setback as opener Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed in the first over, scoring eight runs off five balls, falling to Junaid Siddique.

Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman then put together a 29-run partnership for the second wicket. However, Zaman was dismissed by spinner Haider Ali for six runs off seven deliveries, leaving Pakistan at 38-2 in 3.1 overs.

Saim Ayub continued his aggressive innings, reaching his fourth T20I fifty off just 25 deliveries at a strike rate of 200.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha was the third batter to fall cheaply, scoring five runs off nine balls before falling to Saghir Khan, reducing the team to 74-3 in 7.5 overs.

Hasan Nawaz steadied the innings for Pakistan, hitting a six to take the team past the 100-run mark in the 11th over.

However, the 12th over proved costly as Saghir Khan struck again, dismissing Saim Ayub for a crucial 69-run knock off 38 balls, which included seven fours and four sixes, with Pakistan at 104-4 in 11.3 overs.

The 16th over saw Hasan Nawaz hit three consecutive sixes, helping him reach his second T20I fifty off just 24 deliveries, while sharing a 50-run partnership with Mohammad Nawaz.

He was eventually dismissed on the fourth delivery of the over for 56 runs off 26 balls, which included two fours and six sixes, with the team at 161-5 in 15.4 overs.

In the 17th over, Junaid Siddique removed wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris for a run-a-ball one, leaving Pakistan at 169-6 in 16.3 overs.

Saghir Khan continued his impressive spell, claiming his third wicket by dismissing Mohammad Nawaz, who had contributed a quick 25 off 15 balls with two fours and a six, marking Pakistan’s seventh wicket.

In the final stages of the innings, Junaid Siddique picked up his third wicket, dismissing Hasan Ali for nine off six deliveries, with Pakistan at 203-8 in 19.3 overs.

Faheem Ashraf was run out after scoring 16 off 11 balls, Salman Mirza was run out for three, and Sufiyan Muqeem did not face a delivery as Pakistan were bowled out.

For UAE, Saghir Khan finished with figures of 3/44 in his four overs, Junaid Siddique claimed 3/49, and Haider Ali picked up two wickets.