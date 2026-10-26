Asif Khaliq turns viral Chaiwala fame into growing London café business

Monitoring Report

LONDON: Pakistan’s internationally famous tea seller-turned-entrepreneur Arshad Khan, popularly known as the blue-eyed Chaiwala, is expanding his café business in Britain with the opening of a third outlet in New Malden, South London, as the brand moves ahead with ambitious expansion plans following a series of legal and trademark disputes.

The latest branch of Café Chaiwala Arshad Khan is being launched by British-Pakistani businessman Asif Khaliq, the brand’s UK master franchise holder, who has already established successful outlets in Tooting and Sutton, opening the first branch in January 2025, subsequently expanded into Sutton following the popularity of the original South London operation.

The British-Pakistani businessman is now planning to open two additional outlets, in collaboration with Arshad Khan, within the next month as part of a wider strategy to establish the Pakistani café brand across Britain.

Asif Khaliq said at the opening of New Malden branch: “The expansion reflects growing demand for Pakistani chai, traditional street food and café culture among British Pakistanis, other South Asian communities and the wider British public. The New Malden launch represents a milestone in the extraordinary journey we had with Arshad Khan. We are doing our best to promote Pakistani culture through food and hospitality.”

Asif Khaliq said added: “We are proud to bring the authentic taste of Pakistan to New Malden. Our menu offers traditional Pakistani favourites, including freshly prepared halwa puri, Lahori chanay, parathas, desi omelettes, samosa chaat and kebab rolls, alongside our signature Karak Chai, Doodh Patti and Kashmiri Chai. Pakistani chai and street food are becoming increasingly popular across Britain, and our aim is to introduce these traditional flavours to people from all communities. Following the success of our cafés in Tooting and Sutton, we are delighted to open our third branch in New Malden, with plans to open two more outlets within the next month.”

Arshad Khan said: “ I am very pleased with the progress the brand is making under the leadership of Asif Khaliq. He is a phenomenal visionary who has taken the brand to new heights. I have started legal action against ”

Arshad Khan’s life changed in 2016 when photographer Javeria Ali captured his photograph while he was serving tea at a roadside stall in Islamabad. His striking blue eyes and appearance turned him into an overnight internet sensation, attracting international media attention and opening the door to modelling, advertising and business opportunities. Khan subsequently established his own café business in Pakistan in 2020 before moving towards international expansion through franchise arrangements. He closed his Pakistan cafes but his overseas business has grown.

The latest expansion comes after the brand faced significant legal and commercial challenges involving former UK franchise partners, who started a brand partnership with Arshad Khan in June 2023 with an outlet in Ilford, East London.

Arshad Khan and his business partner Syed Kazim Hasan became involved in a dispute with former UK franchise partners Nadir Durrani and Yawar Akbar Durrani over contractual obligations, royalty payments, trademark registration and the commercial use of Khan’s name and image.

Khan and Hasan initiated proceedings at the UK Intellectual Property Office challenging a figurative trademark registered by a former business partner. They alleged that the registration incorporated Khan’s likeness without continuing authorisation after the franchise relationship had ended. According to their legal case, the previous franchise arrangement was terminated in April 2025, while the disputed trademark application was filed in August of that year.