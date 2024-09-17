Asian Hockey, Pakistan beat Korea to clinch 3rd position

DNA

Asian Hockey: Pakistan clinch 3rd position by defeating Korea by 5-2. Excellent game exhibited by the green shirts today. Hannan Shahid and Sufian played well. They both scored two goals each while Roman scored one goal.

Korea dominated from the beginning and scored an early goal thus putting immense pressure on the Pakistani side. Goalkeeper Abdullah conceded an easy goal. However Pakistan made a comeback and scored 3 goals in the 3rd quarter of the match.

Pakistan had a chance to play in the final of the trophy however because of their average performance against China the team could not qualify for the final. The match with China was decided on the penalty shoot outs. Ironically Pakistan could not score even a single goal on the penalty shoot outs.

Pakistan Hockey Federation President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti announced a cash prize of $100 and $100 to the team officials and players for winning the third position with the best performance in the Asian Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, PHF also announced that national team player Abubakar Mehmood will be treated with all facilities due to his injury during the event.