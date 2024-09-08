Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan vs Malaysia match ends in a tie

Pakistan vs Malaysia match ended in a tie with 2-2 goals in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy.

Hohhot City, SEPT 8: Pakistan initially took the lead against Malaysia with a score of 2-0 in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy match played in Hohhot City, Inner Mongolia, China. But Malayaisa fought back and scored back to back two goals.

Pakistan managed to score the first goal in the second quarter while in the intense second half of the game, the green shirts were able to score the second goal of the team.

Men’s Asian Champions Trophy

The Asian Hockey Champions Trophy established in 2011 is a prestigious tournament that features top hockey teams from across Asia.

The competition provides a platform for teams to showcase their skills and vie for regional supremacy. This year’s tournament has brought together leading teams from the continent, highlighting the growing competitiveness of Asian hockey.

Historically, the tournament has seen strong performances from traditional hockey powerhouses, with teams like Pakistan, India and Malaysia frequently competing for the top spot.

India vs Pakistan record

Pakistan won the championship three times while India is the defending champions as they won the 2023 edition by defeating Malaysia 4–3 in the final.

At the 2018 edition, the final between India and Pakistan was abandoned due to heavy rainfall and they were declared joint winners.

Captain of Pakistan team Ammad Butt

Coming into this tournament after finished fourth in the FIH Men’s Nations Cup, Pakistan is eager to get on to a good start under newly-appointed Head Coach Tahir Zaman.

Captain of Pakistan, Ammad Butt, said: “We have been here since the 25th August and have played four practice matches with China. We are very excited to play this tournament under the guidance of Tahir Zaman who will join the team tonight. We are excited to play here, this is the first time Hulunbuir is hosting this tournament and the facilities are excellent. We start our match against Malaysia and we want to start the tournament on a good note.”

Men’s Asian Champions Trophy in China schedule