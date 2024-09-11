Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan secure well-deserved victory over Japan

BEIJING, SEPT 11 – Pakistan has defeated Japan by 2-1 in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, on Wednesday.

Pakistan registered their first win of the tournament, while Japan will have to wait longer to secure their first victory.

The final hooter blows, and Pakistan finally secure a victory. They held on to their lead and won the match 2-1, a crucial win for them. Japan dominated the second half but will be disappointed to leave without a point from this match.

The Asian Hockey Champions Trophy established in 2011 is a prestigious tournament that features top hockey teams from across Asia.

The competition provides a platform for teams to showcase their skills and vie for regional supremacy. This year’s tournament has brought together leading teams from the continent, highlighting the growing competitiveness of Asian hockey.