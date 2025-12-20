Asia Cup U19 final: Pakistan to face India on Sunday

DUBAI, DEC 20: Pakistan Under-19 booked their place in the final of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 with a commanding eight-wicket win over Bangladesh U19 at the Sevens Stadium on Friday.

The semi-final was reduced to 27 overs per side due to overnight rain and a wet outfield, leading to a delayed start.

Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf won the toss and elected to field, a decision that proved decisive as his bowlers dominated proceedings.

Bangladesh U19 were bundled out for 121 runs in 26.3 overs, struggling against disciplined Pakistani bowling. Right-arm pacer Abdul Subhan led the attack with an outstanding 4 for 20, applying pressure through the middle overs.

Strong support from bowling unit

Abdul Subhan was well supported by Huzaifa Ahsan, who claimed 2 for 10. Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam, and Ahmed Hussain chipped in with one wicket each to ensure Bangladesh never built momentum.

For Bangladesh, Samiun Basir was the top scorer with 33 runs, offering brief resistance before the innings collapsed.

Sameer Minhas anchors Pakistan’s chase

In reply, Pakistan chased down the target comfortably, reaching 122 for 2 in 16.3 overs. Opener Sameer Minhas starred with a superb unbeaten 69 off 57 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes to control the run chase.

Usman Khan provided brisk support with 27 runs, including two fours and two sixes.

Ahmed remained not out on 11, calmly guiding Pakistan to victory without any late drama.

Final showdown against India

With this win, Pakistan U19 have advanced to the final, where they will face India U19 on Sunday, 21 December. The final will be played at the ICC Academy Ground, with the first ball scheduled for 9:00am local time.

Abdul Subhan was named Player of the Match for his match-winning four-wicket haul that set up Pakistan’s dominant semi-final victory.

Scores in brief

Pakistan: 122-2, 16.3 overs (Sameer Minhas 69*; Usman Khan 27)

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Bangladesh: 121 all out, 26.3 overs (Samiun Basir 33; Abdul Subhan 4-20, Huzaifa Ahsan 2-10)