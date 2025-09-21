Asia Cup Super 4: Pakistan post 172-run target for India

DUBAI: Pakistan posted a competitive target of 172 runs for India courtesy of Sahibzada Farhan’s fifty in the most-anticipated Asia Cup 2025’s Super Fours clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Sunday.

Sahibzada Farhan smashed a half-century to give Pakistan a major boost. The right-hander’s brilliant half-century steadied Pakistan’s innings despite Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub’s departure. Hardik Pandya gave India an early breakthrough by dismissing dangerous looking Fakhar, who smashed 15 off 9.

Saim and Farhan took charge of the innings and formed a partnership of 72 runs.

Shivam Dube broke the partnership by dismissing Saim and Hussain Talat came in to join Farhan on the crease.

Saim was removed by Shivam Dube as his individual score was 21 off 17 deliverings.

Hussain also failed to build a partnership with Farhan, as he went back to pavilion after scoring just 10 for 11 balls.

Dube struck again and removed Farhan in 15th over.

India won the toss and invited the Green Shirts to bat first.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Safety instructions for cricket fans

Dubai Police issued a Public Safety Alert for cricket fans, urging strict compliance with security instructions when entering the stadium.

According to Dubai Police, following the guidelines of security personnel and organisers is essential to ensure the safety of all spectators.

The officials instructed fans to verify their tickets and enter only through the designated gates assigned to them.

The public safety alert was automatically delivered to all mobile phones of individuals who came within the vicinity of Dubai Sports City, ensuring that everyone in the area received the message.

Dubai Police emphasised that the cooperation of fans is key to making the tournament safe and successful.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and India have come face-to-face 14 times in T20Is, with the Men in Blue dominating the head-to-head record with 11 victories, while Pakistan emerged triumphant thrice.

However, in their previous four meetings at the aforementioned venue, both teams won twice.

Matches: 14

India: 11

Pakistan: 3

Form Guide

Pakistan and India enter the blockbuster Super Four clash with similar momentum, as the Green Shirts have just one defeat in their last five completed T20Is, while India are on a five-match winning streak.

Interestingly, Pakistan’s only defeat in their previous five T20Is came against fierce rivals India last week.

Opting to bat first, the national team could accumulate 127/9 in 20 overs despite Sahibzada Farhan’s anchoring 40-run knock and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s blistering 33-run cameo at the backend.

The total ultimately proved to be insufficient for the reigning world champions as they romped to a resounding seven-wicket victory with 25 balls to spare.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav top-scored in the run chase with an unbeaten 47 off 37 deliveries, while Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma chipped in with 31 each.

Pakistan: W, L, W, W, W (most recent first)

India: W, W, W, W, W