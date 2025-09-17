Asia Cup 2025: UAE win toss, elect to bowl first against Pakistan

DUBAI: UAE have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the 10th match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Squads:

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufiyan Muqeem.

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh and Saghir Khan.

Head to Head:

Pakistan and the UAE have faced each other three times in T20 cricket. Pakistan have won all three encounters, while the UAE are yet to register a victory against them.

Matches played: 03

Pakistan won: 03

UAE won: 00

Form Guide:

After their recent win over Oman, the UAE will turn their focus to a must-win clash against the Green Shirts, following a disappointing campaign opener against India.

Pakistan, with a better net run rate compared to the UAE, will also aim to reach the Super Four stage after securing a win against Oman in their opener and suffering a defeat to India in their second match.

UAE: W, L, L, L, L (Most Recent First)

Pakistan: L, W, W, W, L