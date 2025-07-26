Asia Cup 2025 to be held in UAE from September 9: Chairman ACC and PCB Mohsin Naqvi

DNA

ISLAMABAD: JUL 26 — Chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, has confirmed that the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with matches scheduled to start from September 9 and conclude on September 28.

Speaking to media on Friday, Naqvi said that while a formal announcement will be made soon, the decision to hold the tournament in the UAE has been finalized. He also added that the full schedule, including match venues and fixtures, will be released shortly by the ACC.

“There was a difference of opinion regarding the host country. India had expressed interest in hosting the Asia Cup at home, but after consultations and discussions with all member boards, it was mutually decided that the UAE will serve as the neutral venue,” said Naqvi.

The Asia Cup, which features top cricketing nations from the continent including Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and others, promises to be a highly anticipated event, especially in the lead-up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2026.

This will not be the first time the UAE hosts the tournament. The Gulf nation has previously served as a reliable neutral venue, offering world-class facilities and infrastructure to host high-profile international matches.

Cricket fans across Asia are eagerly awaiting the official schedule, which is expected to feature blockbuster clashes, particularly between arch-rivals Pakistan and India.

Naqvi emphasized that preparations in the UAE are already underway and assured fans of a smooth, competitive, and entertaining tournament. “We are committed to delivering a successful Asia Cup that lives up to the expectations of players, fans, and cricket boards alike,” he stated.