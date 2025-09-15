Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka edge past Hong Kong by 4 wickets despite spirited fight

Dubai, Sept 15 /DNA/ — Sri Lanka survived a spirited challenge from Hong Kong to clinch a four-wicket victory in the eighth match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Batting first after being put in, Hong Kong posted a respectable 149/4 in their 20 overs, led by skipper Nizakat Khan’s composed half-century. Supported by Kinchit Shah’s steady knock, Hong Kong managed to build partnerships, though they fell slightly short of accelerating in the death overs.

Defending 150, Hong Kong had Sri Lanka under pressure early on. The islanders lost wickets at regular intervals, and their chase never looked fully settled. However, Hong Kong’s fielding lapses proved costly, as several dropped catches allowed Sri Lankan batters to rebuild innings and chip away at the target.

Ultimately, Sri Lanka crossed the finish line with four wickets and five balls to spare, thanks to a crucial lower-order cameo. For Hong Kong, it was a case of missed opportunities — had they held on to their chances, an upset victory was well within reach.

Sri Lanka’s win keeps them firmly in contention for the knockout stage, while Hong Kong will rue what might have been.