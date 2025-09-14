Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan strike early as India’s Gill, Sharma dismissed

DUBAI, SEPT 14: Indian openers took a strong start to begin 128-run chase against Pakistan in the high-octane ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

A collective bowling effort helped India curtail Pakistan to a below-par total.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s decision to bat first backfired as they could only accumulate 127/9 in their allotted 20 overs despite Sahibzada Farhan’s gutsy knock.

The Green Shirts got off to a dismal start to their innings as top-order batters Saim Ayub (zero) and Mohammad Haris (three) fell victim to Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, respectively, inside the first two overs with just six runs on the board.

Following the early setback, experienced Fakhar Zaman (17) joined Farhan in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to add 39 runs for the third wicket until the former was removed by Axar Patel in the eighth over.

His dismissal sparked a middle-order collapse which saw Pakistan lose three wickets at an alarming rate and thus slipped to 64/6 in 12.5 overs.

Farhan, who held one end firmly during the collapse, eventually walked back to the pavilion in the 17th over as he skied one off Kuldeep Yadav.

The right-handed opener remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with 40 off 44 deliveries, comprising one four and three sixes.

Number nine batter Shaheen Shah Afridi then added valuable runs at the backend with a blistering 33-run cameo off just 16 deliveries, laced with four sixes.

He was supported by fast-bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and lower-order batter Sufiyan Muqeem, who scored 11 and 10, respectively.

Kuldeep was the standout bowler for India, picking up three wickets for 18 runs in his four overs, followed by Bumrah and Axar with two each, while Varun Chakravarthy and Pandya chipped in with one scalp apiece.