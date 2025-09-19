Asia Cup 2025: India secures 21-run victory over Oman

ABU DHABI: India secured 21-run victory over Oman. India set a 189-run target for Oman in the 12th match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Friday.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav’s decision to bat first paid dividends as his team’s batting unit yielded 188/8 in 20 overs.

The 2016 champions, however, got off to a contrasting start to their innings, as vice-captain Shubman Gill (five) was cleaned up by Shah Faisal in the second over with just six runs on the board.

Following the early setback, Samson, promoted up the order, joined Abhishek Sharma for a quickfire 66-run partnership for the second wicket, which culminated with the opener’s dismissal in the eighth over.

Sharma smashed five fours and two sixes on his way to a 15-ball 38.