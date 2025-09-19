Asia Cup 2025: India post 189-run target for Oman

ABU DHABI: India set a 189-run target for Oman in the 12th match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Friday.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav’s decision to bat first paid dividends as his team’s batting unit yielded 188/8 in 20 overs.

The 2016 champions, however, got off to a contrasting start to their innings, as vice-captain Shubman Gill (five) was cleaned up by Shah Faisal in the second over with just six runs on the board.

Following the early setback, Samson, promoted up the order, joined Abhishek Sharma for a quickfire 66-run partnership for the second wicket, which culminated with the opener’s dismissal in the eighth over.

Sharma smashed five fours and two sixes on his way to a 15-ball 38.

India lost another wicket in the eighth over as Hardik Pandya (one) got run out by Jiten Ramanandi, who managed to deflect the ball onto the stumps during his follow-through.

Samson then knitted an important 45-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Axar Patel, who contributed with a 13-ball 26 before falling victim to Aamir Kaleem in the 12th over.

Kaleem struck again in his next over, dismissing Shivam Dube (five), resulting in India slipping to 130/5 in 13.2 overs.

Meanwhile, Samson, supported by Tilak Varma, ensured to keep the momentum in India’s favour as the duo added 41 runs for the sixth wicket before both fell in successive overs.

Samson remained the top-scorer for India with 56 off 45 deliveries, studded with three sixes and as many fours, while Varma made an 18-ball 29 with the help of two sixes and a four.

Lower-order batter Harshit Rana added valuable runs for India in the final over with an unbeaten 13 off just eight deliveries.

For Oman, Faisal, Kaleem and Faisal picked up two wickets each.