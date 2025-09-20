Asia Cup 2025: Fifty-up Shanaka powers Sri Lanka to fighting total against Bangladesh

DUBAI: All-rounder Dasun Shanaka’s quickfire half-century powered Sri Lanka to a formidable total against Bangladesh in the first Super Four match of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Put into bat first, the defending champions accumulated 168/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Sri Lanka got off to a blazing start to their innings as their opening pair of Pathum Nissanka and in-form Kusal Mendis put together 44 runs inside five overs.

Taskin Ahmed broke the opening partnership on the final delivery of the fifth over by getting Nissanka caught at deep midwicket by Saif Hassan. The opening batter scored 22 off 15 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.

Nissanka’s dismissal sparked a brief collapse as Sri Lanka lost three more wickets at regular intervals, including that of their last-match star Kusal Mendis, and thus had been reduced to 97/4 in 13.4 overs.

Kusal Mendis remained a notable run-getter for the defending champions with a 25-ball 34, laced with three sixes and a four.

Following the middle-order collapse, experienced all-rounder Shanaka and skipper Charith Asalanka restored Sri Lanka’s dominance by registering a blistering 57-run partnership for the fifth wicket off just 27 deliveries.

The crucial stand eventually culminated on the first delivery of the penultimate over as Asalanka got run out after scoring 21 off 12 deliveries, hitting one six and a four.

Mustafizur Rahman further dented Sri Lanka’s march towards a big total by dismissing Kamindu Mendis (one) and Wanindu Hasaranga (two) in the same over, but Shanaka remained firm and returned unbeaten.

Shanaka top-scored for Sri Lanka with 64 not out off 37 deliveries, studded with six sixes and three fours.

Rahman was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking three wickets for just 20 runs in his four overs, followed by Mahedi with two, while Taskin made one scalp.