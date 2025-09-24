Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh win toss, elect to bowl first against India

DUBAI: Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to field first against India in the high-stakes ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (c/wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

Head-to-head

India and Bangladesh have come face-to-face 17 times in T20Is, with the former champions dominating the head-to-head record with 16 victories, compared to the Tigers’ one triumph.

Matches: 17

India: 16

Bangladesh: 1

Form Guide

The two teams enter the field with similar momentum as India are on a six-match winning streak, while Bangladesh have just one defeat in their last five matches.

India: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Bangladesh: W, W, L, NR, W