Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh thump Afghanistan to stay in Super Four race

ABU DHABI: A disciplined bowling performance handed Bangladesh an eight-run victory over Afghanistan in the 9th match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das’s decision to bat first bore fruit as his team’s batting unit yielded 154/5 in the allotted 20 overs.

The Tigers got off to a flying start to their innings, with their opening pair of Tanzid and Saif Hassan putting together a brisk 63 before Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan broke the partnership on the third delivery of the seventh over by dismissing the latter.