Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh post 139 after collapse against Sri Lanka

ABU DHABI: Bangladesh managed to put up 139 for five in their allotted overs despite a shaky start, as their middle order salvaged the innings against Sri Lanka in the fifth match of the ongoing ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka’s decision to field first proved beneficial as Bangladesh could accumulate 139/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Tigers got off to a disastrous start to their innings as they lost both their openers, Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon, both duck and thus had been reduced to 2/0 in 1.4 overs.

Bangladesh lost another wicket inside the batting powerplay when Towhid Hridoy (eight) got run out in the fifth over while attempting to run a couple.

Following the early stutter, Bangladesh captain Litton Das attempted to launch a recovery with a sensible knock until falling victim to Wanindu Hasaranga in the 10th over. He scored 28 off 26 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

With Bangladesh reeling at 53/5 in 9.5 overs, middle-order batter Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain registered a gutsy sixth-wicket partnership, adding 86 runs in 61 deliveries.

Shamim remained the top scorer for Sri Lanka with a 34-ball 42, laced with three fours and a six, closely followed by Jaker, who made 41 from as many deliveries with the help of two boundaries.

Hasaranga was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka, taking two wickets for just 25 runs in his two overs, while Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando and Nuwan Thushara.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.