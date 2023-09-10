Asia Cup 2023: Reserve day kicks in as rain washes out another Pakistan-India match

Colombo: India were 147/2 at the first ball of the 24th over when rain interrupted play, Kohli and Rahul will resume innings tomorrow.

India were 147/2 at the first ball of the 24th over against Pakistan in the Super Fours match of the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday as rain washed out play which will now continue the next day.

Rain paused the match in the 24th over. The much-needed break had given Pakistan a chance to regroup if play had resumed. However, heavy rain returned after multiple inspections and attempts by groundstaff to clear the pitch of rainwater. The match will now continue on the reserve day (Monday) as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will resume their innings.