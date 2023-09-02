Saturday, September 2, 2023
Asia Cup 2023: Points shared as rain washes out Pakistan-India thriller

| September 2, 2023
Rain washed out the thrilling Pakistan-India Asia Cup 2023 match at the Pallakele Stadium in Sri Lanka on Saturday as the Green Shirts were left waiting for their chance at the bat.

India were bowled out for 266 in the 49th over against Pakistan and had set a target of 267. The teams will now share points.

