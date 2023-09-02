Asia Cup 2023: Points shared as rain washes out Pakistan-India thriller
Rain washed out the thrilling Pakistan-India Asia Cup 2023 match at the Pallakele Stadium in Sri Lanka on Saturday as the Green Shirts were left waiting for their chance at the bat.
India were bowled out for 266 in the 49th over against Pakistan and had set a target of 267. The teams will now share points.
« Kakar’s relief plan on electricity bills remains elusive despite passing of 48 hours (Previous News)
Related News
Asia Cup 2023: Points shared as rain washes out Pakistan-India thriller
Rain washed out the thrilling Pakistan-India Asia Cup 2023 match at the Pallakele Stadium inRead More
High Commission of Malaysia hosts Merdeka Golf Challenge 2023 in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, Sept 2 /DNA/ – High Commission of Malaysia in Islamabad, under its Sports and RecreationRead More
Comments are Closed