Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan cruise to victory against Bangladesh in Super 4 clash

Lahore: Pakistan cruised to victory against Bangladesh in Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday, by chasing down the meagre 194-run target set by the opponents at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The stadium was a house full of spectators who were there to cheer up the national squad in their last match on the home ground as Men in Green played the last match of the Pakistan leg of the Asian tournament.

Pakistan lost three wickets during their comfortable run-chase, with opener Imam-ul-Haq being the top scorer for the winning team with his 78 off 84 which included nine boundaries.

He was followed by Mohammad Rizwan who posted 63 for his side.

Pakistan struggled a bit during the start of their innings when Fakhar Zaman was removed by Shoriful Islam for 20 runs.

After Zaman’s wicket, skipper Babar Azam was bowled by Taskin Ahmed’s low-bounced delivery.

Pakistan were 74-2 when Rizwan came to bat and built a much-needed 85-run partnership with Imam and guided Pakistan to victory.

Pakistan will now play arch-rivals India in their next Super Four match in Colombo on September 10 (Sunday).

Earlier in the first inning, Bangladesh were all-out for 193 runs thanks to an exceptional display by the Pakistani pacers.

The home side was on top since the start of the match as they took their first wicket on the seventh ball of the match.

After Shaheen Afridi bowled a maiden over, Naseem Shah removed Mehidy Hasan Miraz — who scored an important hundred in the match against Afghanistan — on his first ball of the innings and gave the hosts an early breakthrough.

The wickets continued to fall for the Bengal Tigers and soon they were 47/4 in just 9.1 overs.

After that, the experienced duo of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakil Al Hasan built a 100-run partnership and took their side to a decent score.

Hasan was removed by Faheem Ashraf for 53 runs. Rahim too was soon removed by Haris Rauf for 64.

Just after Rahim’s dismissal, Rauf removed Taskin Ahmed on the very next ball.

The last two wickets for Pakistan were taken by Naseem.

Pakistan and India qualified from Group A, meanwhile, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka booked place in the Asia Cup Super 4 from Group B.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud