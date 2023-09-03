Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh inflict 89-run humiliating defeat on Afghanistan

Bangladesh thrashed Afghanistan by 89 runs in the 4th match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

Chasing the target of 335 runs, the Afghans lost an early wicket as Rahmanullah Gubraz departed for the pavilion for just 1 run.

But Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah’s 78-run stand brought some stability to their batting but the latter was soon removed by Taskin Ahmed for 33 runs.

Ibrahim stood tall and completed his 50, but Mushfiqur Rahim’s blinder behind the wickets ended his well-fought knock as he got out for 75 off 74.

Afghanistan’s skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi played a captain inning scoring 51 off 60 including six boundaries but the 28-year-old fell prey to Shoriful Islam.

Rashid Khan had a special cameo, scoring 24 runs with four boundaries but his valiant display was not enough for the gigantic target set by the Bengal Tigers.

Afghanistan — who were playing their first-ever international match in Pakistan — kept on losing wickets at intervals and were soon all out for 245 runs.

Taskin picked four wickets for the winning side while Islam took three.

Earlier in the first inning, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossan Shantu shined for Bangladesh as the Tigers put a massive total of 334-5 runs on the scoreboard.

Bangladesh had lost two wickets for 63 runs but then Miraz and Shantu formed a massive 194-run partnership and put their side in a dominant position.

Miraz was retired hurt after scoring 112 off 119 while Shanto was run out for 104 off 105 balls.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan was the third top-scorer for his side as played an excellent cameo of 32 off 18 balls.

Afghanistan will now play a must-win game against Sri Lanka on September 5 in the last group-stage match of the Asia Cup 2023.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (cap), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain Patwary, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam.