Ashura processions conclude peacefully across Pakistan amid strict security arrangements

ISLAMABAD, JUL 6: Ashura processions held across Pakistan on Sunday concluded peacefully as mourners across all provinces and regions paid tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his loyal companions.

In Lahore, the main procession emerged from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate and culminated at Karbala Gamay Shah. Karachi’s central Ashura procession began at 10am from Nishtar Park and ended at Imam Bargah Hussainia Iranian in Kharadar after passing through designated routes.

In Rohri, the historic No Dhala Taazia procession travelled a long distance, with halts at Mando Khabar and Karbala Maidan, and concluded at the Shuhada Graveyard on Station Road. The procession had started from Imam Bargah Shah Iraq on the night between 8th and 9th Muharram after the traditional candlelight ceremony.

In Hyderabad, the central Ashura procession moved from Qadam Gah Mola Ali to Karbala Dadan Shah. Commemorations were also held in Mirpurkhas, Badin, Jacobabad, Thatta, Larkana, Nawabshah, Dadu, Khairpur, and other towns across Sindh.

In Multan, the main procession originated from Imam Bargah Hira Haiderya and ended at the shrine of Shah Shams Tabrez. Traditional ustad and shagird taazia processions were also carried out. Faisalabad’s main procession ended at Imam Bargah Azakhana Shabbir Dhobi Ghat, where mourners paid homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

Processions in Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur, Jhang, Sargodha, Lodhran, Dera Ghazi Khan, Vehari, Jhelum, and Narowal also reached their respective destinations.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mourners in Parachinar, Nowshera, Mansehra, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Bannu, Mardan, and Tank paid tribute to Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions through processions.

In Gilgit, the main procession concluded at the central Imamia Mosque after passing along its traditional route. Ashura processions in Skardu, Ghanche, Kharmang, Shigar, and Astore followed their customary paths before concluding at their final locations.

In Azad Kashmir, Muzaffarabad’s main procession concluded at Imam Bargah Pir Alam Shah Bukhari, while similar processions were carried out in Mirpur, Bhimber, and other districts.

In Quetta, the main Ashura procession began from Alamdar Road. During the procession, mobile phone and internet services were suspended, and pillion riding was banned.

Security arrangements — including suspension of cellular services —were heightened nationwide, especially in major cities such as Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta, where mobile services were disrupted and double riding was restricted.

President, PM pay tribute to Imam Hussain (RA)

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz, in their messages on 10th Muharram, paid rich tribute to the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, saying that the day of Ashur gives us a message of sacrifice, truthfulness, sincere determination, and standing up for the truth.

Commemorating this historic day, President Zardari called upon the nation to follow the path of Imam Hussain (RA) and not only reform itself but also base the governance system, social attitudes and national priorities on honesty, decency and public welfare.

“The Day of Ashur is a bright and immortal chapter in Islamic history, which gives us a message of sacrifice, truthfulness and sincere determination”.

He said: “This day reminds us of the great martyrdom of the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions. This day is a symbol of an eternal struggle against falsehood.”

“Not only a war was fought on the land of Karbala, but there was a test of conscience, character and the true spirit of religion. Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, by accepting the severity of hunger, thirst and death, gave a lesson to the history of humanity that time can never forget.” he added.

“Their message is still alive today and it is a profound message of standing firm on principles, not bowing down to oppression and coercion and making every sacrifice for the sake of truth,” the president remarked.

“We have to pledge today that we will make Pakistan a manifestation of Imam Hussain (RA)’s message of freedom and justice and promote brotherhood, love, tolerance and national unity,” he added.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, urged the nation to take guidance from the life and character of Imam Hussain (RA) to overcome internal and external challenges and keep Pakistan on the path of peace, unity and progress.

“Ashura is a profound and instructive day in the history of Islam, which gives us the great lesson of patience, sacrifice and standing firm on principles. This day will continue to illuminate the conscience of humanity till the Day of Judgment,” he said.

“The battle that took place on the battlefield of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram is not an ordinary battle, but an eternal message for the entire world,” he remarked.

“This great sacrifice of his reminds us that protecting principles and standing firm on the truth requires great courage and unwavering faith,” he asserted.

The prime minister said: “The incident of Karbala teaches us that although the path of truth is difficult, it is the path that leads to the pleasure of Allah Almighty, satisfaction of hearts and eternal welfare. The message of the Supreme Imam is not limited to his time, but is a universal message, which even today convinces us that a Muslim stands for the truth, supports the oppressed, and supports justice in all circumstances.”

“We have to adopt qualities such as honesty, tolerance, patience, sacrifice and principledness in our national life. From individual attitudes to state policies, if we chart our course in the light of Karbala, Pakistan can become a welfare, just and self-reliant state that not only represents the aspirations of its people but also sets an example for the world,” he remarked.

“I pray that Allah Almighty keeps Pakistan on the path of peace, unity and progress, and protects Pakistan from internal and external tribulations and grants it stability, and gives us the knowledge and wisdom with which we can move towards a bright and dignified future. Amen,” he concluded.

— With additional input from APP