Ashrafi, IIUI President discuss countering ideological terrorism through youth awareness

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (DNA):Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, Secretary-General of the International Tazeem-e-Haramain Sharifain Council and Coordinator of the National Paigham-e-Aman Committee, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, on Tuesday held a meeting with President of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Prof. Dr. Ahmed Saad Alahmed, at his office and discussed the issues of mutual interests including ideological terrorism, youth awareness and efforts to promote religious harmony.

During the meeting, the two dignitaries discussed the growing challenge of ideological terrorism, emphasizing the need to address the ideas and narratives that fuel extremism.



They observed that ideological terrorism could be more dangerous than other forms of terrorism and stressed the importance of raising awareness among young people to help them understand and counter this social menace.



The meeting also featured a briefing on the National Paigham-e-Aman Committee and its efforts to promote intrafaith and interfaith harmony across Pakistan.

The committee’s role in fostering understanding, peaceful coexistence and cooperation among different religious communities was highlighted.



Ashrafi underscored the importance of engaging young people in awareness initiatives and promoting dialogue and mutual respect as part of broader efforts to counter extremist ideologies and strengthen social harmony.



He also appreciated Saudi Arabia’s cooperation in the education sector and acknowledged the continued support extended to Pakistan by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in various spheres of life.

Concluding his remarks, Ashrafi condemned the Houthi attacks in his strongest terms on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including airports, oil facilities and the holy sites.



He reaffirmed his full support on behalf of the Pakistan Ulema Council and its allied parties to the Kingdom and its leadership through thick and thin and reiterated its commitment that the security and sovereignty of the Haramain Sharifain is the redline for them and Pakistan.



He assured that there will be no compromise on the safety and integrity of the Saudi Arabia under all circumstances.

They underscored the importance of cooperation among religious scholars, educational institutions and relevant organisations in addressing ideological extremism, promoting awareness among youth and strengthening interfaith and intrafaith harmony.