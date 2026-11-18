Mahnoor Ansar

ISLAMABAD: The secretary general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), Dr Kao Kim Hourn, will undertake a working visit to Pakistan from Nov 18 to 20, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the FO said that Kao was visiting the country at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

“This will be the first high-level visit to Pakistan from the Asean Secretariat in over two decades. Pakistan has been an Asean Sectoral Dialogue Partner since 1993 and a member of the Asean Regional Forum since 2004,” the statement said.

It said that during the visit, Kao would call on Pakistan’s leadership.

“The two sides will review the full range of Pakistan–Asean relations, explore avenues for enhanced cooperation and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest,” it said.

“The visit underscores Pakistan and Asean’s shared commitment to deepening and diversifying cooperation,” the statement added.

Earlier this year, Dar attended the 33rd Ministerial Meeting of the Asean Regional Forum in Manila, where he drew attention to key challenges threatening peaceful coexistence and stability across the world, listing the Kashmir dispute and India’s threats to Pakistan’s share of water among them.

Last year, seven Asean member countries held a joint meeting with Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh to explore new avenues of investment and economic cooperation with Pakistan.