ASEAN Secretary-General arrives on 3-day working visit to Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (DNA):Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Dr. Kao Kim Hourn will undertake a three-day working visit to Pakistan from November 18 to 20, at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
This will be the first high-level visit to Pakistan from the ASEAN Secretariat in over two decades. Pakistan has been an ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner since 1993 and a member of the ASEAN Regional Forum since 2004, a DPM’s Office news release said.
During the visit, the Secretary-General will call on Pakistan’s leadership. The two sides will review the full range of Pakistan–ASEAN relations, explore avenues for enhanced cooperation and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.
The visit underscores the shared commitment of Pakistan and ASEAN to deepening and diversifying their cooperation.
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