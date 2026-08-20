ASEAN Day celebrated in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, AUG 20 /DNA/ – The 59th anniversary of the founding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was celebrated with great enthusiasm at a ceremony held in the federal capital on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Culture, National Heritage, and Tourism, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, graced the occasion as the chief guest. The event was also attended by the Heads of Missions of ASEAN member countries, along with diplomats and prominent figures from various walks of life.

A key highlight of the ceremony was a joint cake-cutting ritual, where the minister and the ambassadors of ASEAN countries stood together to commemorate the occasion, symbolizing the spirit of unity and cooperation between Pakistan and the ASEAN bloc.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Khichi emphasized the importance of Pakistan’s relations with ASEAN countries, highlighting the shared values, cultural ties, and economic potential that can be further explored. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its engagement with the ASEAN member states across various sectors, including trade, culture, and people-to-people contacts.

The ASEAN envoys present also expressed their appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by the government of Pakistan and reiterated their desire for enhanced collaboration.

The event was a colorful affair, reflecting the cultural diversity of the ASEAN region and showcasing the growing diplomatic and cultural ties between Pakistan and Southeast Asia. The anniversary date commemorates the signing of the ASEAN Declaration, also known as the Bangkok Declaration, on August 8, 1967.