ASEAN Committee in Islamabad meets Defence Minister Kh. Asif

Federal Defence Minister Proposes Platform for ASEAN–Pakistan Security Dialogue

ISLAMABAD, JAN 22 /DNA/: The ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI) paid a joint courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister for Defence, to discuss the promotion of defence cooperation between ASEAN and Pakistan as well as regional security developments in various parts of the world. The meeting was marked by a spirit of friendship and mutual respect, reflecting the longstanding ties between Pakistan and the ASEAN member states.

During the discussions, both sides recognised the important opportunity for collaboration in the field of defence and international security. They noted that cooperation in this area is a cornerstone of relations between ASEAN and Pakistan, and agreed that closer engagement would contribute to peace and stability not only in South Asia but also in the wider Asia‑Pacific region.

The participants highlighted several priority areas where joint efforts could be particularly fruitful, including maritime security, cybersecurity, intelligence sharing, peacekeeping operations, and the development of defence industry partnerships. These areas were identified as critical to addressing contemporary challenges and ensuring that both ASEAN and Pakistan remain resilient in the face of evolving threats.

The Federal Minister for Defence welcomed the initiative and expressed Pakistan’s readiness to work closely with ASEAN partners. He proposed the establishment of a dedicated platform to maintain regular contact between the Ministry of Defence and ASEAN missions in Islamabad. This mechanism would serve as a channel for dialogue, coordination, and the exploration of new opportunities for cooperation on pressing security issues. The proposal was well received by the ASEAN Committee, which expressed its commitment to continue engaging with Pakistan in a constructive and forward‑looking manner.

The meeting concluded with a shared understanding that enhanced defence cooperation would strengthen regional security and contribute to global peace.