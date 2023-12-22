ASEAN BBQ day festivities foster sense of shared prosperity; values

In his capacity as the Chairman, High Commissioner Azhar Mazlan expressed his gratitude for the collaborative efforts that made the event a success, underscoring the importance of such gatherings in promoting mutual understanding and friendship among the ASEAN nations

Photos by Mudassar Raja

DNA

Islamabad: The ASEAN countries recently came together to celebrate a vibrant BBQ day, fostering camaraderie among the ASEAN communities. The event was graciously hosted by the esteemed High Commissioner of Malaysia, Azhar Mazlan, who also serves as the Chairman of the Islamabad ASEAN Committee.

As the event unfolded, High Commissioner Azhar Mazlan extended a warm welcome to the guests, emphasizing the significance of the day in strengthening the bonds between the diverse ASEAN communities present. His opening remarks highlighted the cultural richness and shared values that unite the ASEAN nations.

The BBQ day provided a unique platform for cultural exchange, where attendees had the opportunity to engage in lively conversations, savor delicious cuisine, and appreciate the diverse traditions represented within the ASEAN region. The festivities were a testament to the spirit of unity and cooperation that defines the relationship among the ASEAN countries in Islamabad.

Overall, the BBQ day served as a delightful occasion for the ASEAN communities to come together, fostering a sense of community and shared identity in the heart of Islamabad.

The ASEAN member countries have collaboratively established vibrant food stalls showcasing a delectable array of culinary delights and cherished traditional delicacies. These stalls were not just about nourishment; they offer a sensory journey through the rich tapestry of flavors, aromas, and textures that define the diverse culinary heritage of the region. From the sizzling street food to the aromatic spices of, each stall beckons visitors with mouth-watering creations that embody the essence of ASEAN’s gastronomic diversity. The communal atmosphere surrounding these stalls fostered cultural exchange, inviting people to connect over shared meals and discover the unique stories behind each dish.