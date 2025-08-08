ASEAN Ambassadors mark 58th anniversary in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, AUG 8 /DNA/ – Chief Guest Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi, the Chairman of the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad Ambassador of Myanmar Wunna Han and Heads of Missions of the ASEAN states cutting cake to celebrate the 58th Anniversary of ASEAN DAY.=DNA
ALSO READ: Deepening ASEAN-Pakistan ties: A Philippine perspective
