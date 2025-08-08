Friday, August 8, 2025
ASEAN Ambassadors mark 58th anniversary in Islamabad

| August 8, 2025
ASEAN Ambassadors mark 58th anniversary in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, AUG 8 /DNA/ – Chief Guest Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi, the Chairman of the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad Ambassador of Myanmar Wunna Han and Heads of Missions of the ASEAN states cutting cake to celebrate the 58th Anniversary of ASEAN DAY.=DNA

ALSO READ: Deepening ASEAN-Pakistan ties:  A Philippine perspective

