ASAD UMAR ARRESTED

SENIOR PTI LEADER ASAD UMAR HAS BEEN ARRESTED. HE WAS ARRESTED FROM THE PREMISES OF THE ISLAMABAD HIGH COURT.

THE ANTI TERRORIST SQUAD ARRESTED ASAD UMAR. IT IS NOT YET CLEAR IN WHICH CASE THE PIT LEADER HAS BEEN ARRESTED.

Meanwhile, the PTI leadership has decided to challenge arrest of Imran Khan in the apex court of Pakistan. In this regard the PTI lawyers have prepared a petition. The PTI leaders decided to continue countrywide peaceful protests till the time Imran Khan is released.

It is expected that other senior PTI leaders including Fawad Ch may also be arrested as soon as he steps out of the supreme court.