ASA general body meeting held at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, JUN 8 /DNA/ – First General Body meeting of the newly elected Academic Staff Association (ASA) of Allama Iqbal Open University was held yesterday. VC, AIOU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum was the chief guest. Faculty members, Registrar, Raja Umar Younis and Principal Officers were also present.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that the interests of AIOU are of paramount importance and we will work together for its development. He said that all the steps regarding new hiring have been taken following the rules and regulations of the university. Faculty members have been provided with a conducive environment for teaching and learning due to which 29 faculty members have completed their PhD in the last three years and they deserve appreciation for this achievement.

President, ASA, Dr. Shah Moinuddin Hashmi said that all the recent steps taken for the development of the university and welfare of employees including digitalisation are commendable. He pointed out several points for the professional development and well-being of faculty members and also requested the Vice-Chancellor to advertise vacancies in various departments of the university. Provision of ICT assistants to reduce the workload of faculty members, payment of PhD allowance from the date of degree notification and other issues were also highlighted. At the beginning of the meeting, a collective prayer was offered for the relatives of the faculty members who have passed away since Covid 19. Moreover, shields were presented to those 29 faculty members who completed their PhD in the last 3 years.