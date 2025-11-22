Arts Council head presents Sindhi Ajrak to Portuguese Ambassador

KARACHI, NOV 22 /DNA/ – On the 23rd day of the World Culture Festival 2025, the Ambassador of Portugal , Manuel Frederico Pinheiro da Silva, visited the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and met with President, Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah. Political and Economic Officer of the Portuguese Embassy David Arcao, Representative of Embassy, Syed Ameen Ud Din Faqeer, and Portuguese musician Ricardo Passos, were also present on the occasion.

President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah presented the Ambassador with a traditional Sindhi Ajrak, Sindhi cap, and a bouquet as a gesture of Sindh’s cultural heritage. To mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Portugal, Ambassador Manuel Frederico Pinheiro da Silva presented a medal chain to Ahmed Shah.

The Ambassador visited the Ahmed Pervez Art Gallery, where he viewed the international art exhibition, film screenings, workshops, and the mural art created on the outer walls of the Arts Council, along with various cultural activities being held as part of the festival.

Manuel Frederico Pinheiro da Silva, during the discussion, said that the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is playing a vital role in promoting fine arts. “Ahmed Shah is doing tremendous work in creating a better world; his cultural efforts have deeply inspired me. Portuguese artists are also participating in this year’s World Culture Festival. The workshops being conducted here offer great learning opportunities for students of the Arts Council academies, allowing them to benefit from international artists,” he added.

He further said that the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is an excellent institution for art and culture, and more Portuguese artists will perform at the Council in the future. “We will continue to strengthen the cultural ties between Pakistan and Portugal.”

President Mohammad Ahmed Shah stated that the Arts Council organizes cultural programs not only in Karachi but across Pakistan. “My passion has always been to promote culture. We are a democratic institution, and it is the trust of our members that enabled me to be elected as President. I have a team of 300 young individuals working alongside me. Our six academies, including the art school, offer training in painting, music, dance, theatre, and textile design. Last year, we hosted 44 countries, while this year, 142 countries are participating in the World Culture Festival.” He added that students of the Arts Council Academy are greatly benefiting from the creative expertise of international artists participating in the festival.