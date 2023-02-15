Art exhibition on “Pakistan-China All Weather Friendship” concludes

DNA

PESHAWAR, FEB 15: China Study Center, University of Peshawar (UOP) organized three days Art Competition/ Exhibition on the theme “PAKISTAN-CHINA ALL WEATHER FRIENDSHIP” which focused on China, Pakistan- China Friendship, CPEC, BRI, Chinese Art, Cultural Heritage (buildings, monuments, landscapes, books, works of art, artifacts, traditions, language, calligraphy, culturally significant landscapes, and biodiversity) from February 13th to 15th, 2023 at China Study Center, University of Peshawar.

The Art Competition was divided into two categories i.e Poster and Painting. A total of 47 Art pieces were selected for the art exhibition at China Study Center, UoP. Students, Teachers, and artists across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the Art competition and showcased their artworks in the exhibition.

In the closing ceremony Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Director China Study Center, University of Peshawar highlighted the purpose of this art exhibition i.e. enhancing people to people contacts and understanding of Chinese arts, culture, traditions, geography, architecture, civilization and Pakistan-China Friendship. He welcomed all the distinguished speakers, learned guests, participants, academicians, scholars, students, civil bureaucracy, Vice-Chancellors, and faculty members. He underscored that China-Pakistan Relations are time-tested. Today the art exhibition/competition themed “Pakistan- China All Weather Friendship” is an effort to strengthen the relationship between the two friendly countries.

In a comprehensive speech, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani Secretary-General Pakistan China Friendship Association KP, (PCFA) said that Pakistan and China relations are higher than the Himalayas deeper than the Indian Ocean and Sweeter than Honey. He appreciated the efforts of participants who took part in the art competition organized by the China Study Center, University of Peshawar. He also congratulated Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar and his team for successfully organization the three days art exhibition.

Mr. Ahmad Hassan, Chairman Governor Inspection Team, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in his keynote speech acknowledged the foresight, vision, and prudence of Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar and the organizers in choosing the theme of this exhibition which is “Pakistan-China All Weather Friendship”. The two countries relations are based on mutual trust and respect. It broadly covers political, economic, social, cultural, and strategic partnership and people-to-people contact which is being strengthened with every passing day and here bilateral relationship with China is the cornerstone of our foreign policy. Belt and Road Initiative and CPEC has given a new dimension to this close cooperation between the two countries he added.

Madam BaoZhong, Political Counselor, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan thanked Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Director China Study Center, University of Peshawar for the invitation as a keynote speaker. I am very pleased to be here today at this important ceremony focusing on Pakistan-China Relations. On behalf of the acting ambassador of China and all my colleagues in the China Embassy, I would like to congratulate the success of the event and also to all the participants in contributing your fine art pieces for promoting Pakistan-China Relations. MsBaoZhongexpressed her deepest condolences on the Peshawar Mosque attack a few days ago. And said that our President, Xi Jinping sent a message of condolences to President Dr. ArifAlvi over this severe terrorist attack. Our hearts are always with Pakistan. And China will work with Pakistan to fight terrorism in all forms. As an iron brother, I think we have always shared the sorrow and the joy, worked together, and grow together.She said that China Study Center, University of Peshawar is doing tremendous efforts in strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and China. She congratulated the participants who secured the Top 10 position in the Art Competition.

Prof. Dr. Johar Ali, Vice Chancellor Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak in his speech said that this art exhibition reflects how close we are, and how can we further cooperate and help each other, academics, faculty, and students and he hoped that China Study Center, UoP will continue organizing such events for the promotion of Pakistan China Friendship. The medium chosen by the organizers is unique and distinctive for highlighting Chinese and Pakistan cultural heritage, landscape, calligraphy, language, etc.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees, Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar graced the occasion as a chief guest. He congratulated Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar and his entire team for organizing such event for promoting Pakistan-China Relations. This kind of event is going to further enhance awareness among our students, faculty, academia, and people about Pakistan and China relations. Pakistan and China are committed to cooperation on shared goals. This Art Competition-themed “Pakistan-China All Weather Friendship” is an example of the ever-growing friendship and cooperation between our two peoples, especially among the younger generation. I am happy that so many participants took part in this Art Competition. He congratulated the winners of the Art Competition and hope that China Study Center, University of Peshawar under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar will continue its efforts to strengthen people-to-people contact and strengthening of Pakistan-China Relations.At the end of the ceremony, cash prizes and certificates were distributed among the top 10 participants of the Art Competition.

In the end Prof Zahid Anwar thanked Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees, Prof DrJohar Ali, Mr Ahmad Hasan, Ali Nawaz Gilani and other distinguished guests and participants for their participation in the ceremony. The closing ceremony was followed by refreshments at China Study Center, University of Peshawar.