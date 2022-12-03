Art Exhibition of Young Pakistani Visual Artist held in Brussels

DNA

Brussels, DEC 3 – A Solo Art exhibition, of a young Pakistani visual artist Mina Arham, was launched at the Red Moon Art Incubator Brussels, last evening.

The exhibition was organized by the Red Moon Art Incubator in collaboration with the Embassy of Pakistan Brussels. The Red Moon Art Incubator, is a not-for-profit organization promoting young female artists from under-represented countries by providing them residency and an opportunity to exhibit their art in Europe.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Dr. Asad Majeed Khan.

The exhibition focuses on the rapid global Urbanization and its profound transformation of the urban landscape, especially in Lahore, the cultural capital of Pakistan.

In his remarks, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan highlighted the vibrancy and diversity of Pakistan’s rich history of visual arts, which presents the country as a shining spot on the global art canvass.

The Ambassador underscored that the country has a distinct honor of producing a number of iconic and world-famous artists, such as Sadiquain, Abdur Rehman Chughtai, Ismail Gul Jee, Ghulam Rasool, etc. He explained that the Pakistani art scene is evolving from its traditional mediums of miniature art and calligraphy into more contemporary mediums by a multitude of established and upcoming artists with fresh and innovative ideas presented across a variety of mediums.

While appreciating the work of Ms. Mina Arham, Ambassador Khan underlined that the Embassy has always promoted the creative talent of Pakistani artists and showcased them to the Belgian public. He emphasized that more such events would be arranged in the series of exhibitions “Pakistan Panorama” to present the Belgian audience with a representative selection of talented upcoming visual artists from the Pakistani art scene.

Ms. Mina Arham explained her artwork to the visitors and also told the audience about her inspirations.

The exhibition was attended by a large number of art enthusiasts, civil society members, members of the diplomatic corps and media representatives.

The exhibition would continue for 2 weeks, till 11 December 2022.