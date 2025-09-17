Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Arshad Nadeem qualifies for World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin final

September 17, 2025
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 17: Pakistan’s star athlete, Arshad Nadeem, has advanced to the final round of the Men’s Javelin Throw event at the ongoing World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday.

The athlete qualified for the javelin final with an 85.28m throw in his third and final attempt, having thrown 74.17m in the second and 76.99m in the first attempt.

