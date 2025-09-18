Arshad Nadeem Misses Out as Walcott Strikes Gold in Javelin Final

DOHA, Sept 18: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem crashed out of the medal race in the javelin final after fouling his fourth throw, finishing with a best effort of 82.75m.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott clinched the gold medal with a season’s best throw of 88.16m on his fourth attempt. Grenada’s Anderson Peters secured silver with 87.38m in his second attempt, while the United States’ Curtis Thompson bagged bronze courtesy of his 86.67m effort.

Among South Asian competitors, India’s Sachin Yadav emerged as the best performer, narrowly missing the podium with a throw of 86.27m to finish fourth. His compatriot and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra failed to make an impression in the top standings.