Arshad Nadeem Makes History: Pakistan wins gold at Paris Olympics

PARIS, AUG 9 (DNA) – In a monumental achievement for Pakistan, Arshad Nadeem has clinched the gold medal in the javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics 2024. This historic victory marks a golden chapter in Pakistan’s sporting history.

Nadeem’s extraordinary talent and unwavering dedication have propelled him to the pinnacle of his sport, bringing immense pride and joy to the nation. His gold medal win is a testament to his hard work, perseverance, and the unwavering support of the Pakistani people.