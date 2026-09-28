Arshad falters again as Sri Lanka’s Pathirage strikes gold

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem endured another disappointing outing on Monday, finishing fourth in the men’s javelin at the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, while Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage produced a late surge to claim gold.

Arshad, who won Olympic gold in Paris with a record 92.97 metre throw, struggled to find his rhythm throughout the competition. He opened with 76.69 metres, fouled his second attempt and managed 80.29 metres on his third before fouling each of his final three throws.

Sri Lanka’s Pathirage left his best until last, launching the javelin 88.55 metres with his sixth and final attempt to secure the gold medal.

He had also occupied the summit position with 88.33m which he managed in his fourth attempt.

India’s Yashvir Singh took silver with a personal-best 85.72 metres, while compatriot Rohit Yadav claimed bronze with 84.35 metres.

The result adds to a difficult period for Arshad, whose performances have dipped since his landmark Olympic triumph in Paris. He has also struggled at recent major competitions, including the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and the World Ultimate Championship in Hungary.

Pathirage, meanwhile, continued an impressive run of form. The Sri Lankan has now collected three major gold medals in recent months, having also triumphed at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and the World Ultimate Championship. He previously won a Diamond League title.

His personal best of 92.62 metres is just 35 centimetres short of Arshad’s Olympic record.

Pakistan’s Yasir Sultan also failed to reach the final eight after managing a best throw of 73.50 metres. His series read X, 73.50 and 73.47.

Yasir, who recorded a personal best of 79.93 metres at the 2023 Asian Championships in Bangkok, has struggled to reproduce that form at major competitions in recent years.

Japan’s Yuta Sakiyama retired hurt during his fourth attempt.

India’s Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra did not compete in Nagoya because of injury.