Arrested accused Parvez confesses to killing Dr Warda

PESHAWAR, Dec 16 (APP/DNA): In a major development in Dr. Warda murder case, the arrested accused Parvez has confessed to the crime, while police have also recovered the murder weapon.

The investigation officer has once again appealed to the court for physical remand of the accused, stating that the case is of a serious nature and further custody is required for investigation.

According to investigating police, gold jewelry and 10 receipts were recovered from the possession of Waheed Billa, the husband of Rida Jadoon, who has been identified as the mastermind of the case. On the identification of the accused, police also recovered the rope used to strangle Dr. Warda to death.

Police said that cheques worth Rs.12.3 million were also recovered from the accused during the investigation. The investigation team has completed all legal requirements, including identification of the crime scene and planning locations.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that the initial plan to kidnap and murder Dr. Warda was made at Waheed Billa’s house, involving Waheed Billa, Rida and Nadeem. The second planning meeting took place at Waheed Billa’s shop, attended by Waheed, Nadeem and Shumraiz. The final plan was prepared during a meeting at Sheikh Dheri, where Shumraiz, Nadeem and Parvez finalized the details.

The investigation team has presented all evidence and witnesses before the court. It is noteworthy that accused Parvez has formally admitted his involvement in the murder of Dr. Warda.