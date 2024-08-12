Army’s court martial indicates seriousness of alleged offenses: Qamar Zaman Kaira

ISLAMABAD, AUG 12: Qamar Zaman Kaira, a leader of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), has remarked on the recent situation regarding Lt Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed, the former Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI), who has been detained by the Pakistan Army for a Field General Court Martial (FGCM).

The former DG ISI has been taken into military custody and the Pakistan Army initiated a Field General Court Martial.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), following the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Pakistan Army conducted a detailed investigation into the complaints against Hameed, particularly in connection with the Top City case.

The inquiry confirmed multiple violations by Hameed, prompting the initiation of disciplinary proceedings under the Pakistan Army Act.

Kaira emphasized the significance of the military’s internal accountability measures, noting that the initiation of a court martial for a senior officer like Faiz Hameed suggests the gravity of the alleged violations.

He also remarked on the Supreme Court’s role in ensuring that both the government and military establishment adhere to the rule of law.

The PPP leader underscored the seriousness of the situation, stating that if the military has decided to proceed with such measures against a high-ranking officer, it indicates the severity of the offenses in question.