Army Wins Fitness Challenge Pakistan Title

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Olympian Sadaf Siddiqui and Havaldar Maqbool Ahmad led the Pakistan Army to victory, securing six gold medals and helping the Army claim the top position in the third edition of the Fitness Challenge Pakistan, organized by the Pakistan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation.

The two-day event, held at the Arena Hall, Qayyum Stadium in Peshawar, followed the guidelines of the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB). Teams from Pakistan Army, Police, Railways, Higher Education Commission (HEC), and provincial teams from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Islamabad competed in the event.

The Army dominated the competition, winning 16 gold and six silver medals. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finished second with two gold and five silver medals, while the Police secured third place with two gold and one silver medal.

Olympian Sadaf Siddiqui, competing in the masters category, clinched three gold medals in the singles, mixed doubles, and team fitness events. Meanwhile, Havaldar Maqbool Ahmad, who also represents Pakistan at international events, won three gold medals in the men’s doubles, team fitness, and mixed doubles categories.

Tariq Pervez, President of the Pakistan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, congratulated all the winning athletes, praising their fitness achievements. He emphasized that their success is a true testament to the power of physical fitness, which not only builds individual resilience but also contributes to fostering a healthier, stronger nation.