Saturday, July 16, 2022
Army troops to perform Quick Reaction Force duties during Punjab by-elections

July 16, 2022

RAWALPINDI, JUL 16 /DNA/ – Pakistan army troops carried out reconnaissance of most sensitive locations in respective areas as 3rd tier responders to any law and order situation 

in line with directions  of Election Commission of Pakistan during Punjab by-elections. Army troops will perform only Quick Reaction Force duties in case of any law and order situation arising during polling.

