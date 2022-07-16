Army troops to perform Quick Reaction Force duties during Punjab by-elections
RAWALPINDI, JUL 16 /DNA/ – Pakistan army troops carried out reconnaissance of most sensitive locations in respective areas as 3rd tier responders to any law and order situation
in line with directions of Election Commission of Pakistan during Punjab by-elections. Army troops will perform only Quick Reaction Force duties in case of any law and order situation arising during polling.
