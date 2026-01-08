Army remains steadfast in safeguarding sovereignty, internal stability: CDF

RAWALPINDI, JAN 8: Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir has reiterated the army’s resolve to safeguard the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and internal stability, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement came as the army chief visited Lahore Garrison to witness a specialised field training exercise showcasing the latest technologies and was given a comprehensive briefing on the formation’s operational preparedness, training standards and key initiatives to enhance combat efficiency.

Stressing on fostering a culture of excellence, discipline, and selfless national service, CDF Munir emphasised on innovation, adaptability to match the dynamic future battlefield, the military’s media wing said.

Field Marshal, the military’s media wing added, inspected sports and recreational facilities being provided to troops, highlighting their importance in maintaining physical fitness, morale, and overall well-being.

Furthermore, the CDF also visited a High Care Centre at CMH Lahore, lauding the efforts of the medical staff and administration in establishing a fully equipped, state-of-the-art healthcare facility.

Addressing the officers, Field Marshal Munir highlighted the Pakistan Army’s zero-tolerance policy towards any threat to national security, reaffirming the institution’s unwavering resolve to confront multifaceted challenges with focus, professionalism and determination.