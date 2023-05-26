Army lift rowing trophy in National Games

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army lifted the rowing trophy by winning 16 gold medals in the 34th edition of National Games rowing event here at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad.

Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Women University Dr. Anila Kamal was the chief guest in the medal distribution ceremony while Chairman Pakistan Rowing Federation Rizwan ul Haq, President Hamdan Nazir, Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports Board Saeed Akhtar, Army Sports Directorate Major Irfan Younis and other dignitaries were also present in the concluding ceremony.

Army dominated both water and machine rowing events as they won the 16 gold medal and 12 silver medals in 26 different competitions while Wapda with eight gold medals, ten silvers and five bronze to get the second position in the event.

Navy took the third position winning three gold medals, six silvers and 11 bronze. Railways finished fourth, winning one gold medal while HEC had to contend with nine bronze.

In machine rowing events, Wapda added three more gold medals while Army won two. In LM 1x 2000 for men, the Army took gold, Wapda won silver while Navy had to contend with bronze. In the 4X500m mix event Wapda took gold followed by Army and HEC.In the 2X Pair event (Slide Combined 2000m), Army added another gold with Navy emerging runner-up and Wapda winning bronze. Wapda won both gold medals meant for women, winning the LW 1X 2000m event. The Army finished with silver while HEC had to contend with bronze.